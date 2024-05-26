(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





“ According to SNS Insider Report, t he Customized Packaging Market Size is projected to grow from USD 36.93 billion in 2023 to USD 60.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2031 ”

The key driver is the expanding e-commerce sector, projected to account for 22% of global retail sales by 2025.

To compete online, brands require unique packaging that protects products during transit and creates a memorable first impression. Customization also provides to increasing consumer demand for personalization. A recent study found that 71% of consumers expect companies to personalize their interactions with them. This extends to packaging, where customized designs can build brand loyalty and emotional connections

A 2023 study revealed that 64% of packaging redesigns involve minor tweaks like text or barcodes, highlighting a hesitation towards complete overhauls due to cost concerns.

Additionally, regulations and sustainability pose challenges. Government initiatives, like the European Union's plastic tax on non-recycled plastic packaging, nudge companies towards eco-friendly materials that might require redesigning existing customized packaging.

Navigating these challenges requires packaging suppliers to offer flexible MOQs, digital design tools for cost-effective customization, and expertise in sustainable materials to ensure their clients stand out without breaking the bank or the environment.

Get a Sample Report of Customized Packaging Market @

Major Players Listed in this Report are:



International Packaging Inc

ACG Ecopak

ProAmpac LLC

CB Group

SoOPAK Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Salazar Packaging Inc

Prime Line Packaging

Elegant Packaging Glenroy Inc

Government regulations like the California Plastic Bag Ban Act and the European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive are forcing an increase in demand for sustainable, custom-made packaging solutions.

Businesses are turning to eco-friendly materials like recycled cardboard and biodegradable polymers to comply with these regulations and meet consumer expectations for environmental responsibility. These on-demand elements paint a promising picture for the customized packaging market, driven by e-commerce growth, personalization demands, and evolving sustainability regulations.

The pharmaceutical sub segment dominates, claiming roughly 25% of the market share.

This dominance stems from the critical role packaging plays in ensuring product integrity, sterility, and adherence to strict regulations. Food and Beverage follows closely behind at around 20%, driven by the ever-growing demand for extended shelf life, tamper-evident features, and visually appealing designs that influence purchasing decisions.

Customized Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Raw Material



Glass

Metal

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard Others

By Packaging Type



Cartons

Bottles

Jars & Containers

Boxes Others

By End User



Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Personal Care Others

Key Trends:



Customers are increasingly drawn to convenience, prompting the rise of solutions like tamper-evident and easy-open features.

Brands are leveraging customized packaging to create a unique brand experience, fostering customer connection through targeted messaging and even incorporating elements like variable data printing for a one-of-a-kind feel. This personalized touch extends to the luxury sector as well, where bespoke packaging reinforces a product's premium image.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Customized Packaging Market , Enquire Now@

North America dominates the customized packaging market, holding the largest regional share of over 30% in 2023.

This dominance stems from a strong emphasis on product differentiation and brand building. E-commerce giants in the US and Canada fuel demand for innovative, transportable packaging solutions. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainability play a role. For instance, California's plastic bag ban has spurred the use of eco-friendly custom packaging options. This focus on innovation and environmental responsibility positions North America as a leader in the customized packaging landscape, with continued growth anticipated in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Established players like Sonoco Products with 12% market share and WestRock with 10% market share hold a significant portion, leveraging their economies of scale and global reach.

However, the customized packaging market is becoming increasingly dynamic with the rise of agile digital platforms like Packlane and Lumi combined share of 5% that provide to smaller businesses and offer on-demand customization with lower minimum order quantities.

This trend towards digital customization is expected to disrupt the traditional landscape, creating opportunities for new entrants with innovative design tools and eco-friendly materials.

As sustainability gains traction, competition is intensifying for companies offering recycled and recyclable packaging solutions.

Future Landscape:



Sustainability will be imperative factor, with customized packaging crafted from rapidly renewable materials or even incorporating recycled content specific to the product itself.

This hyper-customization will extend beyond just boxes, with the rise of 3D printing allowing for unique form-fitting cradles for delicate items, minimizing waste. As e-commerce continues to boom, expect to see packaging play a dual role – protecting products during transit while also acting as a billboard for the brand upon arrival, further blurring the lines between functionality and marketing

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Impact Analysis

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Customized Packaging Market, By Raw Material

9 Customized Packaging Market By Packaging Type

10 Customized Packaging Market, By End User

11 Regional Analysis

12 Company profile

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Use Case and Best Practices

15 Conclusion

Continued...

Buy Single-User PDF of Customized Packaging Market Report 2024-2031@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)