Animal Genetics Market Size, Trends And Projected To Reach USD 11.59 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Demand For Animal Protein

The Animal Genetics Market , valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 11.59 Billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Animal genetics focuses on breeding animals with desirable traits, such as disease resistance, higher milk or meat yield, and improved adaptability to specific environments. Strategic breeding programs can enhance these traits, leading to increased profitability for livestock producers.

The rising focus on educating farmers about animal genetic testing is another growth driver. Initiatives like the launch of updated veterinary genetic testing websites and DNA test kits for purebred dogs exemplify this trend. These advancements facilitate informed decision-making regarding animal health and breeding strategies. Additionally, the growing demand for animal-derived protein and the integration of advanced genetic technologies in large-scale production further contribute to market expansion.

Animal Genetics Inc.

CRV Holding B.V

Envigo Corporation

Generatio GmbH

Genetics Australia

Genus Plc

Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA

Hendrix Genetics BV

Neogen Corporation

Semex

STgenetics

Swine Genetics International

Topigs Norsvin

URUS Group LP Zoetis Inc

Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Adoption

The world faces a food security crisis as the population is on track to hit 9.6 billion by 2050. To feed everyone, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization estimates agricultural output will need to increase a staggering 70%. This challenge is compounded by rapid urbanization in developing countries.

To meet the growing protein demand, livestock producers are increasingly turning to advanced genetic techniques. Artificial insemination in the dairy industry and the use of high-quality porcine genetics for meat production are prime examples. Developed countries currently hold a larger share of the demand for animal genetic technologies due to their advanced infrastructure and research capabilities. However, rapid urbanization and technology adoption in developing nations are expected to propel the overall market growth.

Technological advancements are another key factor influencing market growth. These advancements focus on two primary areas: measuring new phenotypes and developing automated systems for trait measurement and recording. Examples include new tests for milk quality in dairy cattle and automated milk-recording systems used to improve herd management and breeding programs. These innovations offer exciting opportunities for players in the genetic testing services market.

Recent Developments in the Animal Genetics Market

March 2023: URUS Group collaborated with Genetics Australia to form a joint venture, providing farmers with access to a wider range of genetic products and breeding programs.

January 2023: Zoetis partnered with VAS to enhance compatibility between their respective farm management software and herd health systems, facilitating data integration for improved decision-making in animal breeding.

Animal Genetic Market Segmentation as Follows:

Porcine

Bovine

Poultry

Canine Others

Embryo Semen

Genetic Trait Test

Genetic Diseases Test DNA Typing

Porcine Segment Takes the Lead in The Market

The porcine segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the escalating global demand for pork, particularly in the United States and Europe. This demand necessitates the production of large quantities of high-quality pork and the development of breeds resistant to infectious diseases. Consequently, the adoption of genetic testing in porcine breeding to exploit favorable genetic traits is expected to rise, propelling the segment's growth.

Impact of Recent Events

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has significantly disrupted global trade, impacting various industries, including animal genetics. The conflict has strained international relations, especially in Eastern Europe and the EU. This, in turn, disrupts supply chains and trade routes, posing challenges for the animal genetics market. However, the long-term impact of the war remains unclear.

Economic Slowdown and its Influence

While the live animal segment currently holds the largest market share, the demand for cattle medicines and diagnostics is also increasing. This stems from rising concerns about food safety, resource limitations, and the growing population's need for high-quality protein.

North America Dominates the Market

North America dominates the animal genetics market due to a combination of factors. These include:

Government initiatives: Government programs promoting adoption of advanced genetic technologies contribute to market growth.

Advanced technologies: The region boasts a well-developed infrastructure for research and development of advanced genetic technologies.

High Protein Consumption: North Americans have a high consumption rate of animal-derived proteins, which fuels demand for improved breeding practices.

Furthermore, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases among poultry and livestock populations is driving the need for advanced biotechnological solutions to develop disease-resistant breeds. Additionally, regulatory approvals for intentional genomic alterations in animals, like the FDA's approval for GalSafe pigs in the US, pave the way for increased adoption of genetic testing in the region.

The global animal genetics market is expected to reach USD 11.59 Billion by 2031, driven by rising demand for animal protein and technological advancements.

The porcine segment is projected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for pork.

North America currently holds the largest market share due to government initiatives, advanced technologies, and high protein consumption.

Technological advancements in animal genetic testing, such as automated phenotyping systems, offer promising growth opportunities. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns pose challenges for the market, but the long-term impact remains to be seen.

