Cell Banking Outsourcing Market To Boom At 16.2% CAGR And To Surpass USD 41.54 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Demand For Cell Therapies

The Cell Banking Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 12.05 Billion in 2023 and will reach a valuation of USD 41.54 Billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% throughout the forecast period.

The cell banking outsourcing market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, fueled by a surge in demand for cell therapies and growing awareness regarding stem cell banking.

Increasing demand for cell therapies

Cell therapies offer promising avenues for treating various chronic diseases. The growing prevalence of such diseases is escalating the need for effective treatment options, driving the demand for cell banking services.

Rising awareness of stem cell banking

Public awareness regarding the potential of stem cell therapies and the benefits of stem cell banking is on the rise. This is leading to an increased demand for cell banking services for future medical needs.

Growing government initiatives

Governments across the globe are actively supporting research and development activities related to stem cell therapies. This fosters innovation in the field and bolsters the market for cell banking services.

Market Opportunities

Favorable government initiatives supporting the development of stable cell lines and the introduction of innovative technologies for cell line storage and characterization are key drivers. Collaborations between market players for research and development activities, such as reprogramming stem cells from umbilical cord blood and tissue into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), are anticipated to propel market growth.

The ongoing research exploring the use of cryoprotective agents to enhance tissue stability during cryopreservation presents promising opportunities. Additionally, studies investigating the therapeutic potential of human-induced pluripotent stem cells for treating various diseases are expected to boost stem cell banking activities.

Recent Developments

May 2022: Anja Health , a company focused on making cord blood stem cell banking accessible to everyone, secured USD 4.5 million in seed funding. This funding will be used to bolster their leadership team, drive strategic growth initiatives, and foster community engagement.

April 2022: Pluristyx, a biotechnology company specializing in advanced therapeutic tools and services, collaborated with Accelerated Biosciences, a leader in regenerative medicine utilizing human trophoblast stem cells (hTSCs), to establish clinical-grade hESC banks that comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines.

The cell banking outsourcing market is segmented by type, cell type, and phase

Type:

Master cell banking dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 66% of the revenue share. This dominance can be attributed to the crucial role master cell banks play in the production and utilization of working cell banks. Their extended storage duration necessitates the use of high-grade cryopreservation techniques and equipment, further contributing to the segment's revenue base.

Cell Type:

The stem cells segment held the largest market share (55%) in 2023. Stem cells can be derived from various sources, including cord blood, embryos, adults, and teeth. Additionally, non-stem cells include somatic cells preserved for applications such as tissue engineering and iPSC development. The increasing research activities associated with stem cell applications are driving segment growth.

Phase:

Based on phase, the market is segmented into bank storage, bank characterization and testing, and bank preparation. The bank storage segment captured the largest share (45%) in 2023 due to the sophisticated preservation needs for maintaining master and working cell banks. Advancements in cryopreservation techniques are expected to further propel this segment's growth.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the global market landscape, and the cell banking outsourcing market is no exception. The primary concerns lie in regional disruption and market uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions can create a climate of hesitation, leading businesses to postpone or re-evaluate outsourcing decisions for cell banking services.

Furthermore, cell banking involves the storage and preservation of invaluable biological assets like stem cells and cell lines. The ongoing conflict raises security and safety concerns regarding these materials. Companies might be apprehensive about outsourcing their cell banking needs to a war-torn region, potentially leading to a decline in demand for outsourcing services.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

Reduced Research and Development Funding

During recessions, businesses may cut back on R&D funding, leading to a decline in outsourcing services like cell banking. Projects involving outsourcing might be postponed or scrapped altogether as companies prioritize essential expenditures.

Internalization of Operations

To minimize costs, some businesses might choose to handle specific tasks internally rather than outsourcing them. This could lead to a decrease in the demand for cell banking outsourcing services.

Shifting Priorities:

Economic slowdowns can cause businesses to refocus on core operations, potentially leading to less emphasis on non-core activities like cell banking outsourcing.

In The Forecast Period, North America Is Anticipated To Have A Major Market Share

The growing number of individuals suffering from chronic illnesses like type 1 diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease is driving the demand for cell-based therapies and, consequently, cell banking services.

Government agencies and private organizations are actively investing in stem cell research. This financial support fosters the development of novel stem cell therapies, further propelling the market.

Growing presence of key market players

North America is home to a significant number of companies offering cell banking services and manufacturing banking service centers. This robust market infrastructure further strengthens the region's dominance.

Key Takeaways for Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Study



Comprehensive market sizing and growth projections for the cell banking outsourcing market.

In-depth analysis of key market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Identification of lucrative market segments and their growth potential.

Impact assessment of current events like the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns. Competitive landscape analysis to understand the strategies of key market players.

