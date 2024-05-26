Agricultural Tractors Market To Hit USD 164.17 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Of Specialty Farming Practices

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The A gricultural T ractors M arket is poised for significant growth in the coming years, fueled by a surge in farm mechanization and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. The market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 164.17 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2024 to 2031.

Market Scope

Tractors are the backbone of modern agriculture, performing essential tasks such as plowing, tilling, planting, and spreading fertilizers. As urbanization and migration to urban areas deplete the farm labor force, the cost of labor has risen dramatically. This has spurred a rise in farm mechanization, with tractors playing a critical role in improving efficiency and productivity. Governments worldwide are actively promoting farm mechanization by offering subsidies and encouraging the adoption of advanced agricultural equipment. Additionally, leading manufacturers are constantly innovating and introducing new tractors equipped with cutting-edge technologies like precision agriculture systems and high-precision positioning systems. These advancements enhance operational efficiency and yield, further propelling the agricultural tractors market. However, a potential challenge lies in the lack of skilled labor readily available to operate these specialized and modern tractors.

Market Analysis

A key factor driving the growth of the agricultural tractors market is the increasing mechanization trend, particularly in developing economies. Precision farming practices and the widespread adoption of farm technologies to augment production are fueling the demand for tractors. Modern agricultural equipment integrates technologies like GPS, GNSS, automated steering systems, geo-mapping, sensors, and remote sensing to deliver superior results. This allows for precise application of inputs and optimizes resource utilization. For instance, Deere & Company offers Precision AG technology designed for tractors and other farm machinery. The system provides farmers with vital data and insights to enhance decision-making and optimize operations.

Furthermore, the growing number of farm training programs promoting the use of agricultural machinery on a large scale is propelling the tractor industry. These programs equip farmers with the necessary skills and knowledge to operate tractors effectively. Additionally, the rising demand for lower horsepower tractors in developing countries deserves mention. These tractors, typically under 40 HP, are smaller in size, more affordable, and offer greater flexibility for use on smaller farms and in confined spaces. Their lower fuel consumption makes them an attractive option for small and marginal farmers with limited resources. Governments in developing countries like India are actively promoting farm mechanization by providing subsidies on equipment purchases and facilitating bulk buying through designated agencies.

Recent Developments

November 2022: VST Tillers Tractors Ltd and ZETOR TRACTORS collaborated to unveil two new best-in-class tractors at the CII Agro Tech India 2022 exhibition. These tractors, falling under the 45 HP and 50 HP categories, are a joint development effort by VST & ZETOR at their manufacturing facilities in India and the Czech Republic.

July 2021: New Holland North America introduced the T7 Heavy-duty Tractor with PLM Intelligence as an extension to their existing line of agricultural tractors. This new model is designed to enhance farm productivity by enabling efficient multi-tasking across various field and transport applications.

Segment Analysis

The agricultural tractors market can be segmented by Type, Engine Power, and Drive Type. Row-crop tractors currently dominate the market due to the significant investments made by leading manufacturers in R&D to develop advanced and efficient models. In terms of engine power, the less than 40 HP segment holds the largest share due to its affordability, compact size, and suitability for various farm operations, particularly in developing regions. When it comes to drive type, 2WD tractors account for the majority of the market share due to their lower upfront costs and superior maneuverability.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Agricultural Tractors Market

The war has triggered volatility in metal prices, hindering the supply of essential materials for tractor production. This has resulted in production delays and rising manufacturing costs for tractor manufacturers globally. Moreover, the disruption to the global energy market caused by the conflict has led to a surge in fuel prices. Since agricultural tractors rely heavily on fuel for operation, the increased fuel costs have escalated operational expenses for farmers, potentially impacting their purchasing power and demand for new tractors.

The war has also significantly impacted agricultural activities in the region, raising concerns about global food security and causing fluctuations in global food prices. This uncertainty may influence investment decisions in agricultural equipment, including tractors, as farmers worldwide re-evaluate their needs amidst changing economic conditions and potential shifts in agricultural policies.

Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Agricultural Tractors Market

During such periods, commodity prices typically decline due to a decrease in global demand for agricultural products. This reduction in income makes it financially challenging for farmers to invest in new agricultural machinery, including tractors, leading to a potential drop in demand. Additionally, economic downturns often result in tightened credit conditions, making it difficult for farmers to secure financing for new tractors, particularly for small and medium-sized farms. This limited access to credit can lead to deferred purchases and a slowdown in the market.

Asia-Pacific Dominating the Market

In China, a staggering 60% of agricultural activities are now mechanized. Interestingly, the trend is shifting towards smaller tractors, with the number of large and medium-sized tractors steadily declining. Government initiatives like the“Made in China 2025” program are further propelling growth by promoting domestic production of agricultural machinery, including tractors.

India boasts a massive agricultural sector, with nearly 58% of its population relying on farming for their livelihood. This translates to a significant market for tractors. The agricultural landscape in India is undergoing a transformation, with a clear move away from traditional methods that relied on animal and human power. Farmers are increasingly adopting fossil-fuel powered tractors and machinery, signifying a shift towards mechanization.

To accelerate this trend, the Indian government has implemented the“Balanced Farm Mechanization” program. This initiative provides subsidies for various agricultural equipment purchases and facilitates bulk buying through government agencies. These programs, coupled with the rising popularity of tractors across India, are expected to be a major driver for the market in the coming years. For instance, the government offers loan-cum-subsidy schemes for tractor purchases, making them more accessible to farmers. Additionally, NABARD norms allow farmers with even eight acres of land to secure tractor loans at attractive interest rates. These combined efforts by governments in the region, along with the growing adoption of tractors, paint a promising picture for the agricultural tractors market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Takeaways from the Agricultural Tractors Market Study



Gain insights into the projected market growth of USD 164.17 Billion by 2031, driven by rising mechanization and technological advancements in the agricultural sector.

Understand the dominance of specific segments like row-crop tractors and less than 40 HP tractors, along with factors influencing their market share.

Stay informed about the growing adoption of precision farming technologies and their impact on tractor demand, particularly in developing economies.

Gain valuable knowledge on the multifaceted impact of global events like the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns on the agricultural tractors market. Explore the leading role of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, in driving the demand for agricultural tractors due to government initiatives and increasing mechanization.

