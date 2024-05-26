Business Email Compromise Market Size & Share, Future Scope Forecast | Global Size To Touch USD 5.50 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Business Email Compromise market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing sophistication of BEC scams and the growing need for advanced email security solutions. A recent report by SNS Insider indicates that the Business Email Compromise Market Size was valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.50 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for AI-powered BEC Detection Solutions

The BEC market is witnessing a surge in demand for AI and ML-powered solutions that can analyze email messages and identify fraudulent attempts. Traditional security measures often fall short against BEC scams, as attackers impersonate trusted individuals and employ social engineering tactics to trick victims into making unauthorized payments. AI and ML algorithms can analyze email content, sender information, and communication patterns to detect anomalies that might indicate a BEC attack. This allows organizations to proactively prevent financial losses and safeguard sensitive information. Leading vendors in the market, such as Mimecast, Proofpoint, Agari, Cisco, Check Point, Trend Micro, and Abnormal Security, are offering advanced BEC detection solutions that leverage these technologies.

Get a Sample of Business Email Compromise Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Business Email Compromise Market

Barracuda Networks, Proofpoint, Mimecast, GreatHorn, Cisco, Agari, Trend Micro, Check Point, Zix, IRONSCALES, Area 1 Security, Heimdal Security, Clearswift, Fortinet, Broadcom, Tessian, Terranova Security, Cellopoint, Trustifi, ZeroFox, Acronis, Redscan, Armorblox, Abnormal Security, PhishLabs, and others

Segmentation Analysis

The cloud deployment mode is rapidly becoming the preferred choice for BEC solutions. Businesses are increasingly adopting cloud-based email solutions, making them vulnerable to cloud-based BEC attacks. To address this growing threat, organizations are deploying cloud-based BEC solutions that offer features like advanced phishing protection and multi-factor authentication (MFA). These solutions are cost-effective, easy to deploy, and offer on-demand access to expertise for mitigating advanced email threats. Additionally, cloud-based BEC security enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to benefit from robust email security features without the need for significant infrastructure investment.

Large enterprises are at the forefront of BEC solution adoption due to their complex network infrastructure and high volume of business transactions. Hackers often target enterprises due to the longer approval processes for invoices and payments, allowing them more time to steal funds before detection. Furthermore, large companies often have a high number of vendors and outsourced partners, making it challenging to distinguish genuine invoices from fraudulent ones. North America is expected to hold the leading market share in the enterprise segment, driven by stringent regulations and the need to prevent substantial financial losses caused by advanced email-borne threats. Major BEC solution providers in this segment include Proofpoint, Cisco, Trend Micro, Check Point, and Broadcom.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Business Email Compromise Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Offering



Solutions Services

By Organization Size



SMEs Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode



Cloud On-premises

By Vertical



BFSI

Government

IT & ITeS

Retail & eCommerce

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare Others

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown

Geopolitical conflicts can significantly influence the BEC market landscape. During times of heightened tensions, cybercriminals may shift their focus to sectors and industries related to the conflict, such as defense contractors, government agencies, or companies with ties to the conflict zone. Additionally, they may leverage current events and geopolitical themes to craft more convincing phishing emails. While economic downturns might lead to reduced business activities and potentially fewer successful BEC attacks, they can also foster closer collaboration between law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime. This could lead to more effective crackdowns on BEC operations.

North America

North America holds the dominant position in the global BEC market due to several factors. The region boasts the highest number of BEC solution vendors and is at the forefront of security technology innovation and adoption.

Future Growth

The BEC market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years, fueled by the increasing sophistication of BEC scams, growing awareness of cyber threats, and the adoption of advanced security solutions. The rising popularity of cloud-based email solutions will further drive the market, as organizations seek comprehensive protection against cloud-based BEC attacks. Additionally, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning will play a crucial role in developing even more sophisticated BEC detection solutions.

Recent Developments

In June 2021: Proofpoint introduced Advanced BEC Defense as part of its Threat Protection Platform. This solution leverages advanced data analysis techniques to identify and stop complex BEC fraud attempts.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Business Email Compromise Market report 202 4 -203 1 @

Key Takeaways



Traditional security methods are often ineffective against BEC attacks. AI and ML-powered solutions offer a powerful advantage by analyzing email content, sender information, and communication patterns to identify anomalies and prevent fraudulent attempts.

Businesses are increasingly adopting cloud-based email solutions, making them vulnerable to cloud-based BEC attacks. Cloud-based BEC solutions provide cost-effective and scalable protection with features like advanced phishing detection and MFA. Due to their complex infrastructure and high transaction volume, large enterprises are prime targets for BEC attacks. This report emphasizes the importance of enterprises investing in advanced BEC solutions to safeguard their financial resources and sensitive data.

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)