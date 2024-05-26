Industrial Iot Display Market To Cross USD 2.37 Billion At CAGR Of 13.43% By 2031 Due To Rising Demand For Real-Time Data

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Industrial IoT Display Market Size is expected to reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2031, growing at a significant CAGR of 13.43% from 2024 to 2031, as reported by the SNS Insider. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the rising emphasis on real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance across various industries.

Growing Demand for Digital Signage and HMI Devices

Increasing demand for Human-Machine Interface (HMI) devices and digital signage solutions in industrial environments is a major driver for the market. Industries are increasingly deploying HMI devices to monitor and control processes, improve worker efficiency, and facilitate better decision-making. The adoption of digital signage solutions for displaying real-time production data, safety instructions, and internal communication messages is witnessing a surge.

Market Analysis

The convergence of IIoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics presents a significant opportunity for the industrial IoT display market. This integration allows for faster deep learning of existing operations, enabling real-time process optimization and improved decision-making. The high initial investment cost associated with IIoT infrastructure and the lack of skilled personnel to manage complex data analysis systems Creates potential challenges to market growth.

Download Free Sample Report of Industrial IoT Display Market @

Top Companies Featured in Industrial IoT Display Market Report:

– E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan)

– BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. (China)

– Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

– Pepperl+Fuchs SE (Germany)

– Sharp Corporation (Japan)

– PDi Digital (Austria)

– Planar Systems Inc. (US)

– Winmate Inc. (Taiwan)

– Maple Systems Inc. (US)

Recent Developments in the Industrial IoT Display Market

– September 2022, Advantech Co., Ltd. introduced the UTC-515I and UTC-520I, all-in-one touch PCs with enhanced serviceability and a fanless cooling architecture for operation in harsh environments.

– September 2022, Planar expanded its outdoor fine pitch LED display solutions with the launch of a high-brightness LED video wall optimized for up-close viewing in high-ambient light conditions.

Industrial IoT Display Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Technology



TFT-LCD

LED

OLED E-Paper display

The TFT-LCD segment dominated the market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to their robustness, excellent visibility in various environments, extended lifespan, and wide range of features suitable for harsh industrial settings.

By Panel Size

Less than 10”



Between 10′′and 20′′ More than 20”

by panel size segment More than 20 inches Segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Large-screen displays are commonly used for displaying production status on factory floors, analysing seismic imaging data in the oil and gas sector, and various applications in transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare.

By Application



Human Machine Interface

Remote Monitoring

Interactive Display

Electronic Shelf Labels Others (Digital Signage, Imaging, Video Walls)

By End-Use Industry



Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Power

Transportation Others (Oil & Gas and Mining)

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and Resul to price volatility for raw materials used in manufacturing industrial display components. This can impacts market growth in the short term. a global economic slowdown could Slow down investments in industrial automation projects, impacting the demand for industrial IoT displays.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest market share in 2023 due to the presence of a well-developed industrial sector actively adopting IoT technology and digital transformation initiatives. The region also houses several leading companies at the forefront of IoT innovation, further propelling market growth. Asia Pacific is projected to growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's emergence as a global manufacturing hub, driven by the“Make in Asia” initiative adopted by key countries Such as China and India, is creating significant demand for industrial IoT displays.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial IoT Display Market Study



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the industrial IoT display market growth.

It offers insights into the market segmentation by technology, panel size, application, and end-use industry, enabling informed business decisions.

The report highlights recent developments and regional trends in the industrial IoT display market, offering valuable foresight for market participants. This press release offers a high-level overview of the Industrial IoT Display Market. The SNS Insider report provides a more detailed analysis, including market forecasts, company profiles, and competitive landscape insights.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Industrial IoT Display Market Segmentation, By Technology

9. Industrial IoT Display Market Segmentation, By Panel Size

10. Industrial IoT Display Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Industrial IoT Display Market Segmentation, By End-Use Industry

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Continued....

Purchase this Research Report at Discounted Price @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)