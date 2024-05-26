E-Cigarette Market Size To Cross USD 32.5 Billion With CAGR Of 3.42% By 2031 Driven By Shift Towards Less Harmful Alternatives

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The global E-cigarette Market Size is expected to reach USD 32.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.42% from 2024 to 2031 according to SNS Insider report. This growth is Driven by the increasing consumer preference for e-cigarettes over traditional cigarettes due to the perception that they are a less harmful alternative. The Growing awareness about the benefits of smokeless and ashless tobacco products is contributing to a positive market growth.

Market Analysis

The SNS Insider report offers a comprehensive analysis of the E-cigarette Market, Consumers are increasingly opting for e-cigarettes due to the perception that they are less harmful than traditional cigarettes. E-cigarettes generate aerosol (vapor) rather than smoke, which typically contains fewer toxic substances. There's a surging global demand for alternative tobacco products, driven by the desire to explore potentially healthier options. E-cigarettes cater to this demand by offering a variety of flavors and customizable nicotine levels. The vast array of flavors available for e-cigarettes, including menthol, tobacco, fruits, and even candy flavors, presents an enticing prospect for consumers and industry investors. E-cigarettes are readily available through various channels such as specialty vape shops, supermarkets, online stores, and tobacconists, making them easily accessible to consumers. The introduction of next-generation e-cigarettes with features such as varying nicotine levels and refillable cartridges is further bolstering market growth.

Top Companies Featured in E-Cigarette Market Report:

– Altria Group Inc.

– British American Tobacco

– Imperial Brands

– International Vapor Group

– Japan Tobacco Inc.

– NicQuid

– JUUL Labs Inc.

– Philip Morris International Inc.

– R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

– Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

– Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co. Ltd

Recent Developments in the E-cigarette Market

– August 2021, Philip Morris International Inc. launches IQOS ILUMA, featuring induction-heating technology, in Japan.

– July 2021, Japan Tobacco Inc. introduces Ploom X, its next-generation heated tobacco device, across Japan.

E-Cigarette Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product



Disposable

Rechargeable Modular Devices

by Product Type, The Rechargeable e-cigarettes held a leading position in 2023, capturing More than 41% of the market revenue. Their affordability compared to disposable options is a key factor driving their dominance. Consumers only need to purchase cartridges and accessories rather than a whole new device with each use. Additionally, disposable e-cigarettes face stricter regulations regarding production and sale.

By Distribution



Online

Retail



Convenience Store



Drug Store



Newsstand



Tobacconist Store Specialty E-cigarette Store

by Distribution Channel , The Retail segment dominates the market, accounting for More than 78% of the total share in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the easy availability of e-cigarettes in gas stations and vape stores, along with the ability for sellers to assist customers with choosing the right product based on their needs. Online sales face stricter regulations and potential bans in certain countries.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The E-cigarette Market is not immune to global disruptions. It is impacting the availability and cost of raw materials used in e-cigarette production. This Result price fluctuations and potential shortages in some regions. The economic slowdown is also expected to Reduce market growth, Consumers tighten their spending, leading to a potential decrease in discretionary purchases such as e-cigarettes.

Regional Developments

North America Region holds the largest share of the E-cigarette Market. The high prevalence of youth vaping and the vast variety of e-cigarette Flavors available in the region contribute to its dominance. For instance, in the United States, over 2.9 million middle and high school students were reported to have used e-cigarettes within a 29-day period in 2021. Additionally, the perception of e-cigarettes as a fashion statement further fuels market expansion in North America.

Key Takeaways for the E-cigarette Market Study



The E-cigarette Market is expected to witness steady growth driven by the increasing preference for smokeless tobacco products and the introduction of innovative e-cigarette devices.

The report provides valuable insights into market size, growth projections, key drivers, and challenges impacting the E-cigarette Market.

The E-cigarette market is projected for continued growth, driven by factors such as the shift towards less harmful alternatives and a rise in demand for smokeless tobacco products.

The report highlights the importance of understanding consumer preferences. The diverse flavour options, convenience of e-cigarettes, and the introduction of features such as refillable cartridges are attracting new users and driving market expansion. This market study offers valuable insights for businesses operating within the E-cigarette industry. By understanding the dominance of the retail segment and the growing popularity of rechargeable devices, companies can make informed decisions regarding distribution channels and product development.

