Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size Is Surge At USD 284.82 Billion By 2031 With CAGR Of 9.5% | Rising Demand Due To Growing Aging Population.

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





“According to SNS Insider, t he Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 137.80 billion in 2023. Projections by SNS Insider indicate it will reach USD 284.82 billion by 2031 ”

An aging population with rising chronic diseases like diabetes affecting 422 million people globally fuels demand for secure and efficient packaging.

Stringent regulations, emphasizing patient safety, drive a 6.3% projected annual growth in the parenteral containers segment, used for injectable medications. Governments play a crucial role too, with initiatives like the US Cures Act streamlining drug development, ultimately requiring strong packaging solutions. This perfect storm of demographics, regulations, economic growth, and government intervention ensures the pharmaceutical packaging market remains a vibrant and ever-evolving sector.

Stringent regulations can add up to 30% of development timelines. Balancing this with the need for innovation is crucial.

Counterfeiting remains a significant concern, with the World Health Organization estimating that 1 in 10 medical products in developing countries are counterfeit. Governments are stepping in with serialization and track-and-trace initiatives, but strong enforcement is essential. Furthermore, rising material costs and the ever-present push for sustainability create a complex equation for manufacturers.

Get a Free Sample Report of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market @

Major Players Listed in this Report are:



West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

Gerresheimer AG

International Paper

Vetter Pharma International

Schott AG

Drug Plastics Group

CCL Industries Inc

SGD Pharma

Becton

Dickinson, and Company WestRock Company

Biopharmaceutical expansion, for instance, is driving demand for innovative cold chain packaging solutions to ensure temperature-sensitive drugs maintain efficacy during transport and storage.

This segment is projected to grow at 18% by 2031. Additionally, with rising counterfeit concerns, governments are implementing serialization mandates. This necessitates integration of track-and-trace technologies within packaging, creating a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for manufacturers of tamper-evident and RFID-enabled solutions. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population presents an untapped market for child-resistant and unit-dose packaging, simplifying medication adherence for seniors by up to 70%.

Pharma manufacturing, the largest segment, utilizes packaging for primary containment, ensuring product sterility and adhering to strict regulations.

Retail pharmacies require packaging that balances functionality with patient convenience and marketing appeal. Institutional pharmacies, serving hospitals and clinics, prioritize bulk packaging for efficient storage and dispensing. Finally, the contract packaging segment, experiencing significant growth, fulfills the needs of various players by offering customized packaging solutions tailored to specific requirements.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Raw Material



Plastics

Polymers

Paper & Paperboard

Aluminium Foil Others

By Product Type



Primary Secondary

By End Use



Pharma Manufacturing

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy Contract Packaging

North America dominates in the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

This strength is encouraged by a well-established presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the US and Canada, a strong healthcare infrastructure, and a high disposable income level. This translates to a significant demand for diverse packaging solutions.

Primary packaging, which ensures product integrity and sterility, dominates, capturing a larger share compared to secondary and tertiary packaging. However, secondary packaging, encompassing marketing and consumer information, is experiencing a growth spurt due to the increasing focus on brand differentiation and patient education.

A 2023 study by the World Health Organization estimates that one in ten medical products circulating in low- and middle-income countries is counterfeit.

This not only undermines patient safety but also disrupts legitimate supply chains, potentially leading to stock shortages of essential medications. Additionally, stringent regulations around child safety and senior-friendly features are driving innovation in packaging design. Child-resistant closures and single-dose blister packs, for instance, are becoming increasingly common, impacting production costs and material selection. Furthermore, growing environmental concerns are pushing pharmaceutical companies to adopt sustainable packaging solutions.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market , Enquire Now@

Recent Developments:



In November 2022, Amcor, a global leader, invested in PulPac, a Swedish company pioneering low-cost, high-performance fiber-based packaging technology.

This signifies a shift towards eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics. Meanwhile, Becton Dickinson's acquisition of Parata Systems in June 2022 highlights the growing importance of automation. By integrating Parata's expertise, Becton Dickinson aims to streamline pharmacy operations, improve medication safety, and enhance patient experiences.

Key Takeaways:



The pharmaceutical sector itself is experiencing rapid expansion due to advancements in medicine and an aging global population with growing healthcare needs.

The demand for secure and effective packaging to protect sensitive drugs during transport and storage is ever-increasing.

Plastic bottles currently dominate the market, but glass and parenteral containers like vials and syringes are showing promise for faster growth due to their barrier properties and suitability for injectable drugs. Interestingly, while plastics and polymers have been the mainstay materials, glass is projected to see a rise in popularity, possibly due to concerns about potential chemical leaching from plastics into medications.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1

2 Methodology

3 Dynamics

4 Analysis

5 Chain Analysis

6's 5 forces model

7 Analysis

8 Packaging Market Segmentation, By Raw Material

9 Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product Type

10 Packaging Market Segmentation, By End Use

11 Analysis

12 Profiles

13 Landscape

14

Continue....

Buy Single-User PDF of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report 2024-2031@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)