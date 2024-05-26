Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market To Reach USD 137.54 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Rising Hygiene Awareness

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing awareness of hygiene and sanitation practices across various sectors. According to a report by SNS Insider, the market, valued at USD 75.02 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 137.54 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The heightened awareness among individuals and the precautions taken to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases have emerged as key drivers of market growth.

Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards environmentally friendly cleaning products, thereby creating a substantial demand for organic, plant-based, and sustainable cleaning chemicals, particularly in regions such as the United States.

Furthermore, regulatory authorities are actively promoting the use of chemical cleaners to uphold hygiene standards in manufacturing units across various industries, notably in the food and healthcare sectors. The World Health Organization's (WHO) emphasis on the use of disinfectants and sanitizers has further bolstered the market.

Concerns regarding the adverse effects of petroleum-based solvents have also fueled the demand for sustainable and bio-based cleaning chemicals.

These alternatives offer reduced toxicity, absence of volatile organic compounds, and compliance with environmental standards. Companies such as Diversey Inc. are at the forefront of introducing innovative green cleaning chemicals that adhere to rigorous regulations. The hospitality sector is another significant contributor to market expansion. The imperative of maintaining high hygiene standards in restaurants and hotels is driving the consumption of cleaning chemicals. The rising disposable income and the burgeoning tourism industry are further augmenting market growth.

The Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market is witnessing continuous innovation and strategic initiatives



In October 2022, BASF launched new cleaning solutions for home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and personal care at SEPAWA in Berlin.

In August 2021, Diversey Holdings Ltd. acquired Tasman Chemicals, expanding its portfolio of hygiene and cleaning solutions.

In April 2021, Azelis acquired the distribution assets of Indian companies Spectrum Chemicals and Nortons Exim Private Limited, strengthening its presence in the industrial cleaning chemical sector. In February 2020, Procter & Gamble launched Microban-24, a highly effective disinfectant that rapidly achieved commercial success.

Segment Analysis

By Raw Material, the surfactants segment dominated the market in 2023 due to their extensive use in various applications, including cleaning products, fabric softeners, lubricants, and adhesives.

By Product, General-purpose cleaners led the market in 2023 due to their versatility and widespread use in households, factories, public spaces, and institutions.

By End-use, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2023, driven by the increasing demand from the food service, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Impact of the Global Disruption

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and led to price fluctuations in raw materials, impacting the production costs of cleaning chemicals. However, the increased emphasis on hygiene and sanitation due to the pandemic has partially offset these negative effects.

Economic slowdowns can temporarily dampen market growth as businesses and consumers may reduce spending on cleaning products. Nevertheless, the long-term demand for cleaning chemicals remains robust, driven by the ongoing focus on health and hygiene.

Regional Analysis

North America region dominated the market in 2023, driven by the high demand from the healthcare, food processing, and hospitality sectors. The region is also witnessing a growing trend towards sustainable cleaning products. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace, fueled by the increasing urbanization, industrialization, and rising awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation. Europe region is characterized by stringent regulations regarding the use of chemicals, leading to the development of eco-friendly and bio-based cleaning products.

Key Takeaways



The Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory, driven by rising hygiene awareness and evolving consumer preferences.

Sustainable and bio-based cleaning products are gaining prominence as consumers and businesses prioritize environmental concerns.

The commercial segment, particularly the food service and healthcare sectors, will continue to be major consumers of cleaning chemicals.

Regional markets will exhibit varying growth patterns, with Asia Pacific emerging as a high-growth region.

Stringent regulations, particularly in Europe, are influencing product innovation and pushing manufacturers towards developing safer and more environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly heightened awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation, driving the demand for cleaning chemicals across all sectors.

