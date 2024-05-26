Google Doodle Celebrates Georgia Independence Day 2024. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle celebrated Georgia Independence Day on Sunday this day in 1918, the country declared itself an independent Democratic Republic after many years under foreign rule per the description, throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Georgia faced many challenges in regards to independence.“It first declared its freedom and sovereignty shortly after the Russian Revolution in 1917, and established the First Georgian Republic. Unfortunately, this time was short-lived as it was annexed by the Soviet Union a few years later. It wasn't until the fall of the USSR that Georgia regained its full independence,” it added, Independence Day reminds Georgians of the sacrifices made to reach democracy. People all across the country attend flag-raising ceremonies, lively parades, music concerts, and firework displays to show their national pride gather with friends and families to share delicious meals and quality time together.

MENAFN26052024007365015876ID1108257790