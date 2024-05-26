Top Events On May 26: Kharge-Rahul In Odisha, Cyclone Remal To Hit Bengal, IPL 2024, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events on May 26: India is all set to witness various political, international, technological, and sports events on Sunday. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address poll rallies in Odisha. South Korea, China, and Japan will hold their first trilateral summit today. Cyclone Remal is expected to hit West Bengal on Sunday. Take a look at the top events of the day below,

- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha to seek support for the grand old party candidates on Sunday, May 26.

- Rahul Gandhi will also visit Himachal Pradesh today to address Lok Sabha election rallies in Una and Nahan constituencies.

- The police custody of Mumbai hoarding collapse accused Bhavesh Bhinde will end today, May 26. Bhavesh Bhinde, the prime accused for causing the death of 17 people after an illegal billboard installed by his company beside a petrol pump in Mumbai collapsed on May 13, has a number of notices and penalties issued against him- Television channel Doordarshan Kisan will launch new AI anchors on May 26.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SH) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 26 in Tamil Nadu.

Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings will open today, and new car deliveries will commence on May 26 in India.

- The leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will hold their first trilateral summit in more than four years in Seoul on May 26-27, Seoul's presidential office said on Thursday.- Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will begin his two-day visit to Uzbekistan on May 26.

- Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will face off in the second round of the Baltic state's presidential vote on May 26.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe warning against Cyclone Remal for the northeastern region and Bangladesh on Saturday, expected to hit West Bengal on May 26. The cyclone will bring extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds to Bangladesh and West Bengal coastal regions.

MENAFN26052024007365015876ID1108257788