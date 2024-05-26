Rajkot, Delhi Fire News Live Updates: Vivek Vihar Hospital's Owner Absconding, Gujarat Gaming Zone's Death Toll At 32

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Rajkot, Delhi Fire News Live Updates: As many as 32 people have been killed in the Rajkot gaming room fire incident on Saturday. The fire broke out at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, at around 4.30 pm on May 25, resulting in the loss of lives, including children. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who visited the site early on May 26, told ANI that an SIT investigation had been initiated. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on May 25 that the state government will provide ₹4 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.
In Delhi, two fire accidents took place in Vivek Vihar and Shahdara since Saturday night. A massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area that claimed seven newborn babies's lives and injured five other kids. The remaining five kids have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. On the other hand, three people died, and three were injured after a fire broke out at a building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar at around 2 am on Sunday.
“This incident of fire in a children's hospital is heartbreaking. We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident. Government and administration officials are busy providing treatment to the injured at the spot. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared,\" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
