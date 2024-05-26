(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

The Kanaks, the indigenous people of New Caledonia, have beencontinuing to fight against French colonialism for almost twocenturies. Having been always under pressure, the local people, whowere oppressed and suffered from the cruelty and barbarity ofcolonialism could not defend their rights. And now, having been fedup with the injustice of Macron's policy peaceful people holdprotests in France and all over the world today.

A couple of weeks ago, against the backdrop of the protests thattook place on the French-ruled island, the French governmentpointed to Azerbaijan as a center of condemnation. Macron'sadministration, with its erroneous domestic and foreign policyparameters, claimed that Azerbaijan was behind the New Caledonianpeople's attempt to protest against oppression. Such a ridiculousclaim can only be attributed to political figures with stronganti-Azerbaijan sentiment in France who cannot manage powerproperly. However, instead of taking the right step and appeasingthe local people, France, on the contrary, is trying to damage thepolitical relations with Azerbaijan, the leading state of the SouthCaucasus.

It is no coincidence that protests for the liberation of NewCaledonia from French oppression continue today - right in theheart of the French capital city.

Well, a demonstration of support for the participants of the13-day independence movement in New Caledonia was held in Paris,the capital of France.

According to Azernews , hundreds of peoplegathered at the Bastille Square and expressed their support for theKanaks, the local population of New Caledonia.

Demonstrators advanced towards the Opera Square.

"Long live the struggle of the Kanak people!", "Independence ofNew Caledonia", "Solidarity with the Kanak people!", "Time forcolonialism is over: independence for the Kanaks" posters wereraised in the march.

The organizer of the action was the Committee of Solidarity withthe Kanak people. The participants condemned French PresidentEmmanuel Macron's policy regarding New Caledonia, including thereforms applied to him in municipal elections.

It should be noted that the protests in New Caledonia started onMay 13. Locals are unhappy with a proposed amendment to theconstitution that would give French residents who have lived on theisland for more than 10 years broad voting rights in provincialelections.

Protesters have repeatedly emphasized the inadmissibility of theFrench government changing the legislation without taking intoaccount the opinions of the local population, saying that this isagainst the Noumea agreement signed in 1998 between France and NewCaledonia.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited the island, saidthat 3,000 policemen, 130 members of the special gendarmerie, aswell as armored vehicles and helicopters will remain on the islandto maintain order. Noumea International Airport will remain closeduntil May 28.

But why are the waves of protest growing in France?

One of the main reasons for this is France's inability to changeits outdated and embarrassing policies. Colonialism is already twocenturies behind. Although the world is entering an era where itwants to see democracy, France is still unable to move on from themood of the 1800s. On the other hand, Makron's inability to solveinternal problems is beginning to reveal his flaws more and more inthe face of rapidly changing times. The Macron administration canno longer hide anything, and the waves of protest against it arespreading beyond the borders of France.

One of the most serious mistakes of the French government is itsanti-Azerbaijani position in parallel with its pro-Armenian policy pursuing such a policy, Macron lowers his reputation anddestroys his future political career. However, by abandoning such aposition, France could contribute more to the processes in theSouth Caucasus. Nevertheless, Armenia turned out to be smarter thanFrance, and despite all the influences, today Yerevan and Baku canjointly solve regional issues.