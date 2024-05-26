Kyiv Marks City Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Day is celebrated in Ukraine on the last Sunday of May.

The holiday is marked amid martial law for the third year in a row, Ukrinform reports.

The year 482 is the officially accepted date of the foundation of Kyiv. According to legend, it was founded by Prince Kyi and his brothers Shchek and Khoryv, as well as their sister Lybid. The city was named after Kyi.

Kyiv Day was celebrated for the first time in 1982 when the city turned 1,500. Since then, the holiday has been celebrated every year.