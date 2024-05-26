               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kyiv Marks City Day


5/26/2024 1:08:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Day is celebrated in Ukraine on the last Sunday of May.

The holiday is marked amid martial law for the third year in a row, Ukrinform reports.

The year 482 is the officially accepted date of the foundation of Kyiv. According to legend, it was founded by Prince Kyi and his brothers Shchek and Khoryv, as well as their sister Lybid. The city was named after Kyi.

Kyiv Day was celebrated for the first time in 1982 when the city turned 1,500. Since then, the holiday has been celebrated every year.

MENAFN26052024000193011044ID1108257749


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search