Warm Weather Forecast Sunday

Amman, May 26 (Petra) – Sunday will see warm weather across most regions, with relatively hot to hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.High-altitude clouds will be present, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally becoming active in desert areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department reports a significant temperature increase on Monday, bringing warm weather in the highlands and relatively hot to hot conditions in other regions, with medium-altitude clouds and moderate southeasterly to southwesterly winds, occasionally active.Tuesday will experience a temperature drop, resulting in warm conditions in most areas until Wednesday, while it will be relatively hot to hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with clouds at various altitudes and southwesterly to northwesterly moderate to activate winds.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 20-28 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 18-26C, in the northern highlands 15-22C, in the Sharah highlands 14-24C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 25-38 degrees Celsius.