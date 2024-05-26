               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Death Toll In Russian Airstrike On Hardware Store In Kharkiv Rises To 11


5/26/2024 12:16:10 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's May 25 airstrike on an Epitsentr construction hypermarket in Kharkiv has increased to 11.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces hit an Epitsentr hardware superstore in Kharkiv with two glide bombs, killing four people and injuring 38.

UkrinForm

