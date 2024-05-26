Three Injured As Invaders Hit Residential Building In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have hit a residential building during an overnight attack in the Vinnytsia region, injuring three people.

Vinnytsia regional governor Serhii Borzov said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A residential building was hit as a result of an enemy attack. Three people were injured. Residents are being evacuated," he wrote.

"Doctors diagnosed a mild degree of severity in all victims. Everyone refused to be hospitalized," Borzov wrote later.

