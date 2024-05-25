Jordanians Rally In Solidarity With Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians took to the streets across the Kingdom on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and condemn the violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The participants in the marches called on Arab countries and human rights organisations around the world to intervene and stand against the aggression on the besieged Strip, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

They also urged the international community, the UN Security Council and relevant international organisations to shoulder their responsibilities to stop the aggression, which constitutes a violation of humanitarian laws and a blatant attack on innocent civilians.

The participants praised the steadfastness of the people of Gaza and Palestine in facing the genocide, condemning the international silence that ignores the ongoing massacres committed by Israel against innocent Palestinian civilians, and the double standards policy in dealing with the Israeli war on Gaza and its consequences.

The participants in the marches praised the role played by Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in supporting and advocating for the people of Gaza and the West Bank to stop the aggression and prevent Israeli attacks and practices against the Palestinian people, and to defend the Palestinian cause.