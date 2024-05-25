Sam Llanes And Marty Unite For 4 The Kids To Support National Foster Care Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Foster Care Month, Sam Llanes from 3rd Beat Studios has teamed up with renowned Christian hip-hop

producer Marty from Social Club Misfits to release a powerful new single, "4 The Kids ." This faith-based anthem is more than just a song; it's a call to action for the Christian community, urging believers to step up and address the pressing issue of child homelessness.

Inspired by James 1:27 and Jesus' teachings about the importance of caring for children, "4 The Kids" highlights the urgent need for the church to take a leading role in eradicating child homelessness. The song's poignant lyrics and compelling beats aim to inspire and mobilize listeners to make a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable children.

Marty, a key figure in the Christian hip-hop scene, brings his signature production style to the track, ensuring that "4 The Kids" not only delivers a powerful message but also resonates musically with a wide audience. As part of Social Club Misfits, Marty has a history of creating impactful music that challenges and uplifts, and his collaboration with Sam Llanes is no exception.

Sam Llanes, known for his heartfelt and socially conscious lyrics, delivers a stirring performance that underscores the song's call for action. His partnership with 3rd Beat Studios reflects a shared commitment to producing music that makes a difference.

"4 The Kids" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join us in spreading the message and taking action to support foster care initiatives. Together, we can make a difference and provide every child with the love and support they deserve.

For more information, please visit 3rd Beat or contact Sam Llanes.

About 3rd Beat

3rd Beat is more than a music company; it's a movement passionate about spreading the message of Christian music, uplifting Bible verses, and the teachings of God's word. Our mission extends beyond music, as we actively organize events to support children in need, particularly foster kids. We ask for your support and generosity to make a difference in the foster care system through the power of music and compassion. Learn more at 3rd Beat.

About 4KIDS

4KIDS is a leading fostering agency dedicated to providing hope, homes, and healing to children in crisis. With a mission deeply rooted in faith, 4KIDS works tirelessly to ensure that every child in need finds a loving and supportive home. Learn more at 4KIDS.

