Pro-Vac Completes Acquisition Of Kinetic

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PUYALLUP, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pro-Vac, a leading provider of essential subsurface infrastructure services, announced today that it has acquired Kinetic, a leading provider of hydro excavation services in the Rocky Mountain region and DMV-area. The combination significantly enhances and expands Pro-Vac's scale and geographic reach. The combination was supported by Gallant Capital Partners (“Gallant”), the majority owner of Pro-Vac.





“We are excited to grow Pro-Vac's national presence with new inroads into Colorado and Virginia,” Graham Gill, CEO of Pro-Vac, added.“The addition of Kinetic's high-quality fleet and well-trained personnel, coupled with Pro-Vac's diversified infrastructure services capabilities, will benefit existing customers of both companies.”

“Pro-Vac continues to be a strong platform for growth, evidenced by its recent acquisitions, including its investment in Kinetic,” said Anthony Guagliano, Partner at Gallant.“Gallant will continue to invest significant capital into the combined business to further expand Pro-Vac and further strengthen the suite of services that it provides to its customers.”

“Kinetic represents an opportunity to acquire scaled footholds in two high-growth regions. We look forward to expanding its service offerings and accelerating growth within the infrastructure end market,” said Chris Suen, Managing Director at Gallant.

About Pro-Vac

Founded in 2002 with operations across Colorado, Texas, Washington and Virginia, Pro-Vac is a leading provider of essential subsurface infrastructure services. The company's service offerings include hydro excavation, stormwater and sewer systems maintenance, pipeline jetting, pipeline repair / grouting, CCTV pipe inspections, vacuum sweeping and other specialty services. Pro-Vac's customers include contractors, industrial, energy and utility companies. For more information, please visit:

About Kinetic

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Milliken, Colorado, Kinetic Industry is a leading provider of essential subsurface hydro excavation, industrial cleaning, and locating services. Kinetic's customers include contractors, industrial, energy and utility companies.

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial, business services, and technology companies. Gallant executes on an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies. Gallant Capital Partners was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit:

Contacts

Media Contact Information:



Jamie Kim



Gallant Capital



...

(310) 362 3309

The post Pro-Vac Completes Acquisition of Kinetic appeared first on Caribbean News Global .