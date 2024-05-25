Annual Map The Meal Gap Study Shows Increasing Food Insecurity For Georgia Families

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Georgia children are at high risk, with 1 in 5 facing hunger

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feeding America has released its annual Map the Meal Gap study, which monitors food insecurity across the nation. Food insecurity impacts communities in every county, parish, and congressional district in the U.S. According to this year's results, 1 in 5 Georgia children are facing hunger, an increase from 1 in 8 last year.

The study also showed nearly 50% of people facing hunger may not qualify for SNAP benefits due to income thresholds. In Georgia, the percentage is even higher, with 68% being above the threshold for SNAP. The study's results come as at-risk Georgia children face the critical summer months when they aren't in school and lack access to school feeding programs.

“This year's study confirms what we see every day at the Food Bank - more and more kids and families face food insecurity for a number of reasons, including elevated food costs, access to healthy foods, and more,” said Kyle Waide , President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.“As we enter the summer months, the need is even greater, and we look to our community to help fill the gap, so no Georgia child goes hungry.”

For families looking to find their closest feeding site, text“FINDFOOD” or“COMIDA” to 888-976-2232, or visit the Atlanta Community Food Bank here to use the interactive map to locate food pantries nearby.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the Southeast's largest food bank and each month, the Food Bank distributes an average of 11 million pounds of food, or approximately 9 million+ meals. The organization works with nearly 700 nonprofit partners to help fight food insecurity in the communities they serve.

For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank including how you can help, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram . To learn more about Map the Meal Gap, visit .

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. As a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 agency partners, including food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

