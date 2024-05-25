Sallie Mae’S Donna Vieira Honored By Girls Inc. Of New York City

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Vieira Recognized at Girls Inc. of NYC's 25th Annual 'Lifting Girls Up Gala and College Shower'; Announced $25,000 contribution to Support Local Students

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sallie Mae Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Donna Vieira was honored by Girls Inc. of New York City for her efforts to advance gender equity in corporate America.





Vieira was recognized at Girls Inc.'s 25th annual“Lifting Girls Up Gala and College Shower.” The event honors trailblazing leaders and organizations dedicated to empowering, educating, and inspiring young women. The Gala also celebrated the achievements of 25 exceptional high school seniors and presented them with college scholarships .

During the event, Vieira also announced a $25,000 contribution from The Sallie Mae Fund to Girls Inc. of New York City to support their efforts to remove financial barriers and provide young women with the essential skills and resources needed for success in higher education.

“As an education solutions company, Sallie Mae's mission is to power confidence as students begin their unique journeys which is very much aligned with the mission of Girls Inc.,” said Vieira.“I'm honored to be recognized but even more so, I'm thrilled we are able to pay it forward to ensure even more girls can reach their full potential.”

“For 25 years, the 'Lifting Girls Up Gala' has been a testament to the resilience, strength, and boundless potential of every talented young woman,” said Janice Ellig, Girls Inc. of NYC Board Member and 2024 Gala Chair.“We will continue our steadfast dedication to gender equality and shattering ceilings for young women to achieve their dreams.”

In addition to the award from Girls Inc. of NYC, Vieira has been recognized multiple times by Savoy Magazine as one of the“Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America.” She is also a member of The Executive Leadership Council, the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of black executives globally.

For more information visit .

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae . Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Community and Philanthropy

Contacts

Caron Jackson



302.304.3401



...

The post Sallie Mae's Donna Vieira Honored by Girls Inc. of New York City appeared first on Caribbean News Global .