Fabby-Do Crafts Boutique Invites Kids To Creative Summer Classes

Innovative Summer Programs at Fabby-Do Foster Creativity, Learning, and Social Skills for Kids of All Ages

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, Fabby-Do, the premier creative arts and crafts boutique for kids, is thrilled to offer summer creativity sessions that promise a blend of fun, learning, and friendship.

Fabby-Do is a local establishment that specializes in parties, classes, special events, and play-date creative experiences for children. All experiences focus on hands-on design with Fabby-Do providing the materials, the Fabby-Doodads, and the creative environment...while kids supply their imagination to express their personalities and discover their unique capabilities.

The significance of summer activities for children's development is well-documented. A Harvard study on the social, emotional, and academic benefits of free play reveals that summertime engagement is essential for children to learn to navigate their physical and social environments, solve problems, and develop critical social skills1. Fabby-Do's summer classes are crafted to align with these insights, providing a structured yet playful environment where children can enhance their creativity and social abilities.

“Summer is a time for exploration and growth,” says Robin Brackbill, owner of Fabby-Do.“Our classes offer a world where kids can dive into the world of creativity, building not just art, but also the social skills that will serve them for life.”

Each experience group -“Mommy and Me” (ages 2-4),“Imagination Bunch” (ages 5-7), and“Creators Club” (ages 8-10) - is given the attention and resources needed to thrive, fostering an environment where creativity leads to confidence, and crafts turn into connections. Sessions are held on Wednesday or Friday mornings, a perfect fit for busy summer schedules. Kids receive a take home a craft project for any session missed.

Enrollment information is available at or on Fabby-Do social media.

About Fabby-Do

Fabby-Do, located in the heart of Doylestown, PA, has been hosting kids' parties for over 12 years and offers creation and celebration experiences based in arts, crafts, music and imagination. Fabby-Do provides over-the-top experiences for children by unlocking kids' creativity through artistic expression. To learn more, see . For business related matters contact Andrew Brackbill at ....



