Zelensky: We Are Prepared To Build Food Hubs In Africa

The video of President Zelensky's address was published on his account on X , Ukrinform reports.

"We broke the naval blockade of our ports imposed by the Russian fleet and resumed maritime exports and humanitarian supplies of our food products. Ukrainian grain is already contributing to food security in many countries, including Egypt, Algeria, Libya, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia. And we are expanding our food supplies. We are ready to help more. We are prepared to build food hubs in Africa and invest our experience in the technological development of your countries," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, Africa Day is observed annually on May 25.