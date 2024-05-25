Almost 60 Civilian Casualties In Kharkiv On Saturday Amid Russian Shelling - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All day Kharkiv is targeted by Russian strikes. Almost 60 people have already been injured, the exact number of victims is currently unclear.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"All day Kharkiv is under Russian terrorists' fire. The air raid alert in Kharkiv region has lasted for more than 12 hours. Aerial guided bombs and missiles against average buildings in Kharkiv, normal civilian life of the city. The home improvement hypermarket was completely burned down, the fire is still being put out. There were hits in the central park, on averege houses. The exact number of victims is still unknown. In total, almost 60 people were injured in just one day and in Kharkiv alone. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance," Zelensky said.

Almost 200 rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and dozens of units of equipment were involved in tackling the consequences of Russian terror. About 400 police officers are working at the scenes of the strikes.

The President expressed gratitude to everyone who cares about people and tries to save as many lives as possible.

Since day-start, Russia launches 40 KAB guided bombs at Ukraine - General Staff

"I thank everyone in the world who now supports Ukraine, our Kharkiv, and condemns Russian terror. It is important to stand united so that the Russian terror is overcome and that everyone who perpetrated these attacks receives a fair response. Everyone who supports us with air defense systems, everyone who supplies Ukraine with weapons to protect us against Russian terrorists, everyone in the world who stands by our side b and has no lack of determination is a real savior of life," Zelensky emphasized. .

As Ukrinform reported, the death toll of the Russian bombardment targeting a Kharkiv-based hypermarket increased to four, and the number of injured - to 40.

Another 18 people were injured as Russia hit Kharkiv's central part.