Lebanese Resistance Mourns Martyrdom Fighter In Israeli Occupation Airstrike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces continued artillery and air attacks on towns in southern Lebanon on Saturday which resulted in huge fires and a number of casualties.

An airstrike on a home in Aitaroun town, southeast Lebanon, killed a member of the Lebanese Islamic resistance, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing sources of the resistance.

The air and artillery attacks targeted also other towns such as in Al-Khyam, Jebbayn, Tayr Harfa, Yaroun, Ayta Al-Shaab, Labbouneh, Kafr Kala and Houla.

On their part, the resistance fighters said they attacked military sites of the enemy in several border towns in the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

