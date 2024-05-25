Hamas Fighters Ambush Israeli Occupation Soldiers N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 25 (KUNA) -- Fighters of Ezzeddin Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, lay a neat ambush for a group of Israeli occupation soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, killing wounding and capturing several of them.

"Our fighters lured the enemy's solders to a booby-trapped tunnel in Jabalia refugee camp," Spokesman of the Brigades nicknamed Abu-Obaidah said in a video clip tonight.

"After detonating the explosive charges at the entrance of the tunnel, our fighters engaged with the enemy from a zero distance," he said, noting that the Brigades' fighters engaged at close quarters with an Israeli backup force that arrived at the site.

"All members of the Israeli force were killed, wounded or captured, and their weapons were seized by the Brigades," Abu-Obaida affirmed without giving numbers. (end)

