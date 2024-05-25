Gateway To Global News And Instrumental For The Becoming Global Author

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JAMSHEDPUR, JHARKHAND, INDIA, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As one of the leading global news portals from India, International Khabar has been a constant source of news for people around the world for the past 5 years.International Khabar, a leading online news platform, is proud to announce the launch of its new authorship packages. For just Rs. 999/-, individuals can now enjoy the benefits of an author account for 1 month. This package allows authors to publish their content regularly and establish themselves as credible writers in the global news industry. For those looking for a longer commitment, International Khabar also offers a 6-month package for Rs. 3999/-.With the rise of digital media, the demand for quality content has increased significantly. International Khabar recognizes the need for diverse perspectives and voices in the global news landscape. The authorship packages provide a platform for individuals to share their unique insights and opinions on current events and issues. This is a great opportunity for aspiring writers to showcase their talent and establish themselves as credible authors in the industry.The authorship packages offered by International Khabar are designed to provide a hassle-free experience for writers. The platform offers a user-friendly interface, allowing authors to easily publish their content without any technical knowledge. Additionally, authors will have access to a wide audience, as International Khabar has a global reach. This will not only help in building a strong readership but also establish the author's credibility in the international news industry.International Khabar is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the global news industry. The authorship packages are open to individuals from all backgrounds and nationalities. The platform aims to provide a platform for individuals to share their unique perspectives and contribute to the global dialogue. With affordable pricing and a user-friendly interface, International Khabar is making it easier for individuals to become a part of the global news community.

