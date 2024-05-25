Senior Tech Support Revolutionizes TV Viewing Experience For Older Adults With Cutting The Cord Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senior Tech Support

Tony LaPalio, CEO of Senior Tech Support

Senior Tech Support launches "Cutting the Cord" to help older adults and seniors switch from cable TV to streaming, saving money and simplifying viewing.

- Tony LaPalio

CHICAGOLAND, IL, USA, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Tech Support, a leading provider of in-person technology support, training, and education tailored specifically for seniors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new service offering: Cutting the Cord . This innovative initiative is designed to empower older adults to break free from expensive cable TV subscriptions, rental fees and unnecessary service charges and transition seamlessly to more flexible and cost-effective video streaming options.

Recognizing the growing trend of cord-cutting and the unique needs of older adults in navigating this transition, Senior Tech Support is stepping in to provide expert guidance and hands-on assistance every step of the way. With a focus on simplicity and personalized support, the company is committed to making the shift to streaming services as smooth and stress-free as possible for its customers.

"Our mission at Senior Tech Support has always been to make technology accessible and enjoyable for older adults," said Tony LaPalio, CEO at Senior Tech Support. "With the launch of our Cutting the Cord Services, we're excited to empower our customers to take control of their TV viewing experience and save money in the process."

The Cutting the Cord Services offered by Senior Tech Support include:

1. Consultation and Needs Assessment: Experienced consultants work closely with each customer to understand their viewing preferences, including favorite TV shows, movies, sports, news channels, must have stations and more. Whether they're interested in accessing traditional cable networks or exploring over-the-air digital broadcast options, Senior Tech Support ensures that every aspect of their viewing needs is taken into account.

2. Customized Solution Design: Based on the initial consultation, Senior Tech Support crafts personalized solutions tailored to each customer's preferences and requirements. This includes recommending suitable streaming devices such as Smart TVs, Digital Antennas, Roku, Amazon Firestick, Google Chromecast, or Apple TV, as well as selecting appropriate streaming apps to meet their entertainment needs.

3. Hardware Setup and Installation: Once the hardware is selected, Senior Tech Support assists customers in purchasing the necessary devices and peripherals and offers in-home setup and installation services to ensure everything is configured correctly and ready to use.

4. User Training and Support: To guarantee a smooth transition, Senior Tech Support provides comprehensive training to teach customers how to navigate their new streaming setup with confidence. From using streaming apps to accessing on-demand content, customers receive personalized support to help them make the most of their new TV viewing experience.

5. Modem and Router Replacement: In addition to cutting the cord on cable TV, Senior Tech Support helps customers eliminate unnecessary monthly expenses by assisting them in replacing rented modems and routers from cable companies. By setting up new, personally owned equipment, customers can avoid monthly rental fees for these devices.

With its Cutting the Cord Services, Senior Tech Support is revolutionizing the way older adults consume entertainment, offering a hassle-free alternative to traditional cable TV subscriptions.

For more information about Senior Tech Support and its range of services , visit or contact 877-630-3538.

About Senior Tech Support:

Senior Tech Support is Chicagoland's premier choice for in-person technology support, training, and education for older adults. Dedicated to empowering seniors to enrich their lives through technology, the company focuses on simplicity, patience, and personalized support. From device setup and troubleshooting to digital literacy training, Senior Tech Support makes technology accessible and enjoyable for seniors of all skill levels.

Tony LaPalio

Senior Tech Support

+1 877-630-3538

