Baku Hosting COP29 - Ideal Time For Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Deal, Says Elchin Amirbayov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With the world's eyes on Baku for COP29, it's a perfect chancefor Armenia and Azerbaijan to finally sign the peace agreement,Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republicof Azerbaijan on special assignments, said in an interview with NEGlobal, Azernews reports.

"One of the recent confidence-building measures which wereachieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan was this deal which wasreached last December (COP28 in Dubai) between the two countrieswhen there was an arrangement on mutual freeing of some detaineesand also exchange of diplomatic support to each other," headded.

He noted that Armenia lifted its veto on Azerbaijan's bid tohost COP29, and in return, Baku agreed to include Armenia in theexecutive committee for the global climate conference.

"Of course, that was a major breakthrough because it was for thefirst time that through direct low-level contacts, we were able toget this CBM (Confidence Building Measure) and that also showedthat both countries are able to sort out their differences indirect, bilateral contacts without any third-party intervention,"he noted.

Amirbayov added that the work on the peace agreement betweenBaku and Yerevan is ongoing.

"We are cautiously optimistic because we believe that it isdoable to finalize negotiations to this text before COP29 even. Itwould give a strong signal also to the outside world that one ofthe most ancient and longest and tragic conflicts on the Europeancontinent in the post-Soviet space is coming to an end so I believeboth countries and peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan should beready for this positive outcome," the official said.