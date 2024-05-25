Azerbaijani PM Meets Italian Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met witha delegation headed by Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court ofCassation of Italy Luigi Salvato, Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

At the meeting, both parties expressed their contentment withthe progress of the friendly relations and strategic partnershipsbetween Azerbaijan and Italy in various areas.

In addition, it was observed that effective collaborationbetween the prosecutor's offices of the two countries is conductedthrough bilateral channels as well as within internationalorganizations.

The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed withinthe framework of the visit on the development of cooperationbetween the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and the Prosecutor General's Office of the Supreme Courtof Cassation of the Italian Republic was emphasized.

Besides, the discussions covered the potential for furtherdevelopment of Azerbaijani-Italian relations in various areas suchas trade, economics, and more.

The meeting was attended by General Prosecutor of the Republicof Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.