Russians Hit Construction Hypermarket In Kharkiv: Two Killed, 11 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least two people were killed after two Russian guided aerial bombs hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Two Russian aerial guided bombs hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. Two people were killed," the message says.

Russian troops attack Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with guided aerial bomb, injuring five civilians

It is noted that a fire broke out at the site of the hits on 15,000 square meters.

Later, Oleh Syniehubov, reported on Telegram that 11 people had been injured in the attack.

"The number of those inured has increased to 11," he posted

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions were heard again in Kharkiv amid an air raid alert.