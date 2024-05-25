Russian Forces Strike Central Park In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck the Central Park in Kharkiv on Saturday, May 25.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"One more strike has just hit the Central Park. Reports of casualties and destruction are being clarified," he wrote. Read also:
Earlier on Saturday, Russian invaders struck a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv with two glide bombs, killing at least two people and injuring 24. Many people are missing.
