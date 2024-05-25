Two Dead, 35 Injured In Russian Strike On Hardware Store In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and 35 injured in a Russian airstrike on a hardware superstore in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of those injured has increased to 33," the post said.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , four people are considered missing.

Later, Terekhov reported that the number of those injured in the attack had increased to 35.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russian army had struck the city with two UMPB D30-SN glide bombs. The strikes were carried out from Russia's Belgorod region.

"Eleven employees of the superstore do not get in touch. Rescue operations are ongoing. Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the scene to record a war crime. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office said.