Six Wounded As Russian Troops Launch Another Strike On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a strike on the central part of Kharkiv this evening, wounding six people.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers hit the center of Kharkiv again," he wrote.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , the strike hit a residential area. Information about casualties and the scale of destruction is being clarified.

Later, Syniehubov reported that a 13-year-old boy was among the six victims.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian forces hit an Epitsentr hardware superstore in Kharkiv with two glide bombs, killing two people and injuring 35. The Russians also hit the central part in the city.