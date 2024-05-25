Kuleba Names Two Ways To Prevent Tragedies Such As Russian Strike At Kharkiv Hypermarket

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Giving Ukraine more air defense systems, such as the Patriot, and allowing the country to shoot down Russian planes before they attack will help prevent a tragedy like today's bombardment of a hypermarket in Kharkiv.

That's according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who made the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.

"Putin may spread any lies, but here are his actions. Barbaric war crimes against civilians. Large shopping mall in Kharkiv. Saturday. Heinous strike to ensure maximum casualties. He can't occupy Kharkiv, hence he tries to kill it. There are two ways for Ukraine's partners to prevent such strikes. First: more 'Patriots' and other air defense systems for Ukraine. Second: Ukraine shooting down Russian military aircraft before they drop bombs on Kharkiv and other cities and communities," he wrote.

Kuleba also called on the world to provide Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities and to endorse Ukrainian strikes on military targets on Russian soil.

"Act now," the top diplomat emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of the strike involving two aerial guide bombs targeting the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv in the busy hours of Saturday, May 25, at least two people were confirmed as killed while the number of casualties increased to 35. On the same day, the Russians hit one of Kharkiv's municipal parks and a residential building in the city center.