Another Fourteen Injured As Kharkiv Once Again Under Russian Fire

Saturday evening, the Russian invasion army struck another blow at Kharkiv. As a result of the attack targeting the central part of the city, 14 civilians sustained injuries.

That's according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders hit the center of Kharkiv, again," the statement reads.

He added that 14 civilians were injured as a result of the enemy strike. Among them is a 13-year-old boy who was rushed to a hospital.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the strike targeted a densely populated area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two Russian aerial guided bombs hit a home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday. Two people were confirmed as killed and the number of injured increased to 35. Also, on May 25, the Russians hit one of Kharkiv's parks.