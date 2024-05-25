               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Bias In Place For Now But Core PCE Data Holds Key


5/25/2024 3:06:51 PM

Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Bias in Place for Now but Core PCE Data Holds Key
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -1% 4%
Weekly 36% -26% 3%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide FOMC MEETING PROBABILITIES

Source: CME

In the event of red-hot inflation numbers that top Wall Street 's forecasts, interest rate expectations are likely to drift higher as traders push out the timing of the first rate cut, possibly to November or December. This could boost yields and the greenback, fostering a hostile environment for precious metals. Higher yields typically reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold and silver , while a stronger dollar increases their cost for overseas buyers, suppressing their demand.

Acquire the knowledge needed for maintaining trading consistency. Grab your "How to Trade Gold" guide for invaluable ideas and tips!

Recommended by Diego Colman How to Trade Gold Get My Guide GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold (XAU/USD ) plummeted this week, slipping below a key trendline at $2,360 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2024 advance at $2,335. With bearish momentum seemingly accelerating, sellers could soon make a move on the 50-day SMA at $2,310. On further weakness, the focus will be on the psychological $2,300 threshold, followed by $2,280, May's swing low.

In case of a market rebound, resistance could manifest near the $2,375 zone. Surmounting this technical ceiling could prove challenging, yet a breakout could encourage buyers to launch an assault on $2,420. Additional gains beyond this point could set the stage for a rally towards $2,430, with the all-time high at $2,450 representing the next noteworthy bullish target to keep an eye on.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

