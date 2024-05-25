Algeria Expresses Satisfaction With ICJ Order To Israeli Occupation Regarding Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 25 (KUNA) -- Algeria voiced pleasure Saturday about the rulings of the International Court of Justice |(ICJ) regarding compelling Israeli occupation to cease immediately its heinous aggression on the Palestinian City of Rafah.

This move comes following the decision issued by the same international body to look into a complaint submitted by South Africa regarding the current genocide committed in the besieged Gaza Strip and the decision by the court's attorney general on issuing arrest warrants against the main officials responsible for the Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip, Algeria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

All these key developments are the start to end impunity era from which Israeli occupation benefits to harm Palestinian people through policies of occupation, settlement, racial discrimination and denial of the inalienable and imprescriptible rights of Palestinians, it added.

In this regard, Algeria called on the UN Security Council to implement the court's order to put an end to all crimes committed by Israeli occupation in Gaza and Rafah in particular, it stated. (end)

mr







MENAFN25052024000071011013ID1108257150