Red Devils Beat Man City To Win FA Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 25 (KUNA) -- Unpredictably, Manchester United, commonly known as the Red Devils, defeated rivals Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday to win the FA Cup final.

Argentinian Alejandro Garnacho, 19, gave the United the opener at the 30 minute before Kobbie Mainoo, 19, secured the team a two-goal lead only nine minutes later.

Belgian substitute Jeremy Doku pulled a goal back for Manchester City three minutes from time, but one goal was not enough at all for them to be able to win Premier League and FA Cup doubles in the same season.

By beating Man City today, the Red Devils have thus booked a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

It is the 13th time for Man United to win the FA Cup since the first time in the 1908-1909 season. (end)

