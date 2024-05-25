Ankara To Keep Trade, Diplomatic Pressure On Israeli Occupation - Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 25 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country would keep pushing the Israeli occupation through trade and diplomacy until it halts its genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the General Assembly of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in Istanbul, the Turkish president said his government would keep communication channels open with the Turkish business world while implementing its decisions to suspend trade with the Israeli occupation.

Erdogan added that Turkiye had halted all commercial and economic activities with the Israeli occupation due to the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 35,903 Palestinians, mostly women, children and old people, and injured at least 80,420 others since their ongoing aggression on October 7. (end)

