Safadi: Under King's Leadership, We Are Proceeding Onto Paths Of Blanket Modernization

Amman, May 25 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi said that the Jordanian state is firmly and steadily advancing toward comprehensive modernization, which is driven by His Majesty King Abdullah II to empower women and youth and broaden the base of public participation in decision-making.Speaking on Jordan Television's 60 Minutes program on the occasion of the Independence Day, which aired on Friday, Safadi added that the Great Arab Revolt, Independence Day, and the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne, where we witnessed a quarter of a century of giving, achievement, and the continuation of the process of modernization and construction, were the culminations of our people's celebrations.He mentioned several issues that Jordan faces on the northern and eastern fronts, such as attempts to transport narcotics and weapons, and he emphasized that these issues are handled expertly and properly by the brave army and security agencies."And we have been able to overcome many challenges and pressures, and our national economy is stable and secure," he continued, underlining that the Parliament approved a number of laws related to technological development and cybersecurity, to keep up with technology and artificial intelligence and how to use them properly. Jordan, he said, has always enjoyed the appreciation, respect, and confidence of the international community thanks to the wisdom of His Majesty the King.