318 Arrested In West Bengal For Violence Amid 6Th Phase Of Polling

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 25 (IANS) A total of 318 persons were arrested throughout West Bengal on Saturday for involvement in poll-related violence and tension during the sixth phase of voting for eight Lok Sabha seats, Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said.

"Stray incidents of poll-related violence have been reported throughout the day. Our office has received a total of 2,100 complaints. A total of 318 individuals have been arrested," he told media persons.

The maximum number of arrests (247) had been made in the East Midnapore district. Two FIRs have been registered on reported incidents of violence in the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. Although the police have started investigations, no arrests have been made so far.