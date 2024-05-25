NETA Auto Unleashes Its Automotive Brilliance In Hong Kong As It Charts Global Expansion

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Hong Kong, China, 24th May. Today, NETA Auto's first store in Hong Kong had a grand opening with a star-studded event. Miss Hong Kong Crystal Fung Ying Ying and Hong Kong footballer Matthew Elliot Orr Wing Kai attended the ceremony, with Choi Kit Tung Kity hosting. As the first NETA Auto center in Hong Kong, the NETA Hong Kong not only showcased the newly launched NETA AYA, but also the highly anticipated NETA X, NETA GT and NETA S.







Mr. Zhou Jiang (Alan Zhou), Vice President of Neta Auto & President of Overseas Business Department (third from left), Mr. Sun Guang (Wilson Sun), Assistant President of Neta Auto & Executive Vice President of Overseas Business Department (second from left), Mr. Frank Lai, the CEO of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (fourth from left), with important visiting guests.

Located on Kai Cheung Road in Kowloon Bay, the NETA Hong Kong has a modern appearance – a large number of colourful and transparent blocks and geometric shapes give it a unique layering. Its overall design concept is highly compatible with NETA Auto's brand DNA of continuous innovation and pursuit of unlimited possibilities. The exquisite vehicle exhibition area and comfortable rest areas for customers in the store also fully reflect that NETA Auto is very value its customers.







NETA Auto and Dah Chong Hong executives with distinguished guests attending the ceremony and car exhibition.

NETA AYA, the key product of the grand opening, is a brand new 100% electrically powered city SUV. Its leading 14.6-inch high-definition full-touch Center control screen provides a larger and clearer display, which greatly enriches the driving experience and highlights the advantages of NETA Tech. The NETA AYA also excels in terms of range, with a range of up to 401 kilometers (according to NEDC standards) to meet the needs of daily urban commuting and leisure travel addition, it supports fast charging, which can charge from 30% to 80% in just half an hour, saving users lots of time. And its spacious interior and large 335L boot provide ample storage space for passengers, making travelling more convenient and comfortable. With its outstanding performance and convenience, NETA AYA is about to make its mark in the Hong Kong electric SUV market, becoming the ideal choice to adapt to Hong Kong's environment and fast-paced life, and is committed to delivering an comfort experience beyond compare.







Mr. Zhou Jiang, Vice Preisdent of Neta Auto & President of Overseas Business Department , giving a speech.

Mr. Zhou Jiang, Vice President of NETA Auto, shared the brand and internationalization of NETA Auto at the launch event. He stated that NETA Auto upholds the values of“Tech for All” and the vision of making“Touchable smart EV,” and has a series of advanced technologies and platforms, including the Shanhai Platform, Yunhe Platform and 2.0 HOZI Technology.“NETA Auto officially entered the Thai market in August 2022, and by 2023, it had already achieved a market share of nearly 20% in Thailand, ranking second,” he said.“What's more, it ranked No. 1 in the global export volume of new car manufacturers in 2023.”

In addition, Mr Zhou Jiang gave an outlook on NETA Auto's development in the Hong Kong market, he said“We plan to develop a brand new global headquarters in Hong Kong, which will form a two-tier strategic layout with Shanghai headquarters. We have also established a partnership with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks to build an Intelligent R&D Center and a Big Data Center, with an area of over 40,000 square feet. Most importantly, It is NETA Auto's honor to sign a deal with DCH Auto, the premier car sales agent in China, to prepare NETA Auto to fully serve customers in Hong Kong. NETA Auto look forward to seeing high-quality, intelligent electric vehicles come into the lives of every Hong Kong consumer.”

NETA Auto's plans and initiatives in the Hong Kong will greatly Improve it services to provide consumers with better products and experience in the Asia-Pacific region and globally, further consolidating its position in the global EV market. In the future, NETA Auto will continue to deepen its strategic layout in Hong Kong, innovate its EVs and service system to suit Hong Kong and global consumers, bringing more green and intelligent choices to the market, making NETA Auto the“NETA of the World”.

About NETA Auto

NETA Auto is a leading global new energy smart vehicle company, committed to making advanced technology accessible to everyone. With a focus on innovation and quality, NETA Auto continues to set new benchmarks in the electric vehicle industry.