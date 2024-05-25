Passion Sets Sail, Sharing A Feast At Sea The Opening Of The First Stop Of The 2024 China Family Sailing Race In Sanya

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On May 25, 2024, accompanied by the first rays of morning sunlight, the first stop of the 2024 China Family Sailing Race kicked off in the beautiful Sanya Bay. Families from all over the country gathered together to witness the start of this maritime event.

Sanya sets the stage for the 2024 Family Sailing Race, with leaders from all levels attending the grand event

This event not only attracted families from all over the country to participate but also received high attention from government leaders and industry associations at all levels. During the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Yachting and Windsurfing Association, Fu Danqing, and Deputy Secretary-General of the Sanya Municipal People's Government, Xie Yifa, attended and delivered speeches. They warmly congratulated the successful hosting of the event and highly praised the development of sailing in Sanya.







Deputy Secretary-General Xie Yifa of the Sanya Municipal People's Government stated in his speech,“Sanya City effectively utilizes its advantageous resources to vigorously promote and develop water sports, especially sailing. We strengthen the management of water sports projects to establish a solid foundation for the rapid and healthy development of water sports. We look forward to participants experiencing the sea breeze, sunshine, and the unique enthusiasm of Sanya in this event.” Xie Yifa's speech received enthusiastic applause from the audience, and everyone is full of expectations for the development of water sports in Sanya.

Vice Chairman Fu Danqing of the Chinese Yachting and Windsurfing Association said,“This year's China Family Sailing Race consists of 19 stops, from the tourist destination of Sanya to the shores of Bohai in Jinzhou, from the land of fish and rice in Suzhou to the cultural city of Yueyang. The Family Sailing Race will take everyone to visit the famous mountains and rivers of our country, taste the cuisine from different regions, and experience the local customs, history, and culture. We hope that every Family Sailing Race will leave our participating families with romantic, warm, and joyful memories. The successful opening of Sanya as the first stop nationwide marks the beginning of the 2024 China Family Sailing Race. The China Family Sailing Race continues to adhere to the theme of 'One Race, A Family Journey,' and hopes to inspire more families to fall in love with sailing and promote the further popularization of this sport nationwide.

At the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman Fu Danqing of the Chinese Yachting and Windsurfing Association and Deputy Secretary-General Xie Yifa of the Sanya Municipal People's Government stamped the“Family Sailing Race Travel Passport” for all participating families, symbolizing the start of the journey for the 19 stops of this year's China Family Sailing Race.

33 cities and 41 teams compete, showcasing the charm of the event

This competition has attracted 41 teams from 33 cities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Taipei, Harbin, Urumqi, Xining, Shenzhen, Haikou, and Sanya. Among the participating teams are experienced veterans who have participated in the China Family Sailing Race multiple times, as well as novice families who are new to sailing. This wide participation not only demonstrates the popularity of sailing but also highlights the unique charm and appeal of the Family Sailing Race.

To enhance the event atmosphere, additional competition projects such as sailing knowledge quizzes, sailing painting, and handicraft groups have been added, attracting nearly 700 primary and secondary school students and children from dozens of schools in Sanya to participate.

During the registration process, the participants showed great enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Whether they are experienced veterans or first-time participants, they are full of expectations and eager to show their skills amidst the blue sea and sky of Sanya. The Sanya stop of the competition uses HOBIE T1 and T2 boat models, which are not only suitable for family participation but also provide good maneuverability and safety, adding more fun and challenges to the competition.







Carefully planned pre-race training: Ensuring safety and enhancing competitive level

To ensure the safety of all participants and the fairness of the competition, the event organizing committee arranged two pre-race training sessions, held during the Dragon Boat Festival and before the race. For inexperienced novice participants, coaches provided systematic training to ensure they could grasp basic operational skills and safety knowledge. Experienced participants, on the other hand, received training through a“learning-by-competition” approach to further enhance their competitive level.

During the pre-race training, under the guidance of coaches, each family repeatedly practiced capsizing and boat handling until they could independently perform all operations. This meticulous arrangement not only boosted the confidence and abilities of the participants but also ensured a high level of competition. Through the training, participants not only improved their technical skills but also enhanced teamwork and the understanding between family members.







Passionate and thrilling maritime competition

After the opening ceremony, the intense and exhilarating competition officially began. Participants dressed in vibrant racing attire, maneuvered their colorful sailboats, and engaged in fierce competition on the blue sea. With the roaring sea breeze and splashing waves, participants showcased their superb skills and unwavering determination, bravely sailing against the wind and waves. During the competition, each team demonstrated not only excellent sailing skills but also teamwork and relentless spirit. In the face of wind and waves, they worked together, adjusted their course with precise coordination and operations, striving for the best results.

Enhancing participant experience with thoughtful water stations and supply stations

To ensure that participating families and spectators could better enjoy the event, the organizing committee set up various enriching activities and thoughtful services. On hot summer days at the competition venue, water stations and sun protection supply stations were established, providing free Yibao Mishi series beverages and Bioderma sun protection skincare products. Umbrellas were also prepared for participants, ensuring worry-free spectating and participation under the scorching sun. In addition, both on-site spectators and participants could collect event souvenirs by gathering likes on social media platforms, further enhancing the interactive fun.

During their spare time between the competitions, participants and spectators can also join the“Sailor's Night” event. Everyone can dance the bamboo pole dance together, immersing themselves deeply in the Li ethnic culture and experiencing the unique charm of Sanya. Such arrangements not only enrich the content of the event but also allow everyone to experience the warmth and hospitality of Sanya beyond the competition.

The organizing committee has also prepared a variety of authentic Hainan cuisine for participating families, such as coconut rice cakes, seafood, and barbecues. These delicacies not only symbolize joy, auspiciousness, and happiness but also allow everyone to fully experience Sanya's culinary culture during their free time from the competition. These thoughtful arrangements enable each participating family to fully immerse themselves in the warmth and hospitality of Sanya beyond the competition.







Powerful atmosphere creation attracts media attention

The Sanya stop of this competition has garnered significant attention from media outlets across the country, with over 300 domestic media organizations and more than 20 international media outlets covering the event. Major LED screens in Sanya will also display the event's main backdrop, further enhancing the visibility and influence of the competition. Through this comprehensive media coverage, more families and spectators will come to understand the unique charm of sailing races, further promoting the popularization and development of sailing sports nationwide.







Combining Sports and Tourism to Promote Industrial Development: Sanya Builds a Benchmark for Deep Integration of Sports and Tourism

The successful opening of the first stop of the 2024 China Family Sailing Race in Sanya has attracted numerous families and young people, introducing them to and fostering their love for sailing sports. The sailing culture has been further promoted and popularized nationwide. The competition has achieved a complete success, evident from the organization of the event, the performance of the participants, the media attention, and the social response.

As the first stop of the national event, Sanya has showcased its beautiful natural scenery and abundant marine resources. Moreover, it has successfully combined sports with tourism, promoting the development of the local sports tourism industry. Through the sailing competition, Sanya has attracted a large number of tourists and sports enthusiasts, injecting new vitality into the city's economy while enhancing its reputation as a sports tourism destination.

With the continuous development of sailing sports, more and more people are joining the ranks of sailing enthusiasts. Sailing is not only a challenging and enjoyable sport but also a healthy lifestyle and a positive attitude towards life. Through sailing, individuals can not only exercise and improve their skills but also strengthen the bonds between family members and cultivate a spirit of teamwork. Throughout this process, Sanya will continue to leverage its unique geographical advantages and abundant tourism resources, further promoting the deep integration of sports and tourism. Let us look forward to the next stop of the competition, where we will set sail, ride the wind and waves, and jointly compose a new chapter for sailing sports and sports tourism.