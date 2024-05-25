Ashghal Opens Street 33 In Industrial Area

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced the inauguration of Street 33 in Industrial Area with a length of 5km after upgrading and converting it into an expressway, thereby providing seamless traffic flow from East Street 33 Interchange and Industrial Area Road reaching West Industrial Street.

The lanes of Street 33 have been increased from 3 lanes in all directions to 4 lanes in all directions to accommodate 16,000 vehicles per hour. Additionally, two new interchanges with two levels were constructed to connect Street 33 with Al Kassarat Street and West Industrial Street instead of the existing roundabouts.

Street 33 is integrated with Industrial Area Road to reach traffic coming from Doha towards Industrial Area, including several streets and vital roads such as East Industrial Street, Al Kassarat Street, West Industrial Street facilitating reaching Salwa Road and G-Ring Road.

Street 33 will provide substantial traffic flow between the north and south of the Industrial Area and New Industrial Area through its direct connection to main local streets such as Al Karajat Street, Al Manajer Street, Al Banaa Street and Al Taqa Street.

Manager of Highway Projects Department at Ashghal Eng. Bader Darwish confirmed that the Industrial Area is a priority to 'Ashghal' due to its strategic importance, as many of the roads it serves have been upgraded, such as Industrial Area Road, G-Ring Road, East Industrial Street and West Industrial Street, in addition to the various local roads that aim to fully upgrade the Industrial Area, noting that Street 33 serves many economical and industrial facilities in the area, with Street 33 being the main link between East and West of the Industrial Area.

For his part, Eng. Nouh Al Joof, from the Highway Projects Department said that 80 percent of the project's works relied on national and locally manufactured materials such as lighting bulbs and poles, directional signs, sewage and rainwater drainage pipes, asphalt, and prefabricated manholes in addition to concrete and steel.

"Street 33 will improve traffic to and from the Industrial Area as the upgrade work will increase the road's capacity while achieving an uninterrupted traffic flow due to the new interchanges, providing greater traffic flow along the street, and distributing traffic through the two traffic signals on Al Kassarat and West Industrial Streets", he added. (QNA)

