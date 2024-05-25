15Th Edition Of Al Jazeera Forum Begins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 15th edition of Al Jazeera Forum was launched on Saturday under the theme: "Transformations in the Middle East after Tufan Al-Aqsa".

Organised by Al Jazeera Media Network, the two-day event brings together a contingent of experts, researchers, and media professionals from various countries of the world.

In his inaugural remarks before the forum, Chairman of Board of Directors of Al Jazeera Media Network, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani underscored the importance of the forum as a comprehensive umbrella that confidently addresses the issues that concern peoples, particularly decision makers, politicians and media professionals, highlighting that this was one of the rare times the network did not hesitate to select its subject matter.

What happened on October 7 was an extraordinary incident in the context of the long Palestinian conflict against the occupation, but created a juncture in the history of this issue and may be in the history of the region and the entire world as well, HE Sheikh Hamad added.

HE Sheikh Hamad pointed out that the forum will spotlight the understanding of the consequences of Tufan Al-Aqsa both on the future of the Palestinian question, in terms of the option of the growing resistance and the stalled negotiation track and on Israel, along with the social and political scramble therein, in addition to ramifications on the regional and international situation, in terms of the roles and various powers, from one hand, and the stumble encountered by international institutions in imposing justice and peace from the other hand.

HE Sheikh Hamad outlined that the constant media coverage of the incidents unfolding in Gaza is a model of media brilliance and the shining of reporters in broadcasting news and its repercussions to the folks, positioning it as the primary source of information for every single person who seeks full understanding of the root-causes of the incident, its contexts and different facets, and this is demonstrated in today's wide audience from all segments, including young people from all over the world, he underlined.

HE Sheikh Hamad highlighted that Al Jazeera press crews deployed in in the field have been the prime witnesses of direct targeting of Gazans and the Palestinians in the West Bank, along with the imposed restrictions and shuttering of Al Jazeera premises, as happened in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, pointing out that those who had been targeted and martyred in Palestine were namely Shireen Abu Akleh,

Samer Abu Daqqa and Hamza al-Dahdouh, while those who had been injured were namely, Wael Al-Dahdouh, Ismail Abu Omar and many others who lost several of their relatives. They all sacrificed with their lives to convey the truth to the entire world.

The forum discusses the deep transformations triggered by Tufan Al-Aqsa and the ensuing Israeli war on the Gaza enclave at the Palestinian, Israeli, regional and global levels. Also, the event discusses the consequences of the cases filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), in addition to highlighting the patterns of media coverage of the war on Gaza, along with the role the influencers play on social media platforms.

