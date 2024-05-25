               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Holds Luncheon Banquet For 2024 Amir Cup Champion, Runner-Up


5/25/2024 2:08:43 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held a luncheon banquet at the Lusail Palace on Saturday, in honor of the players and the technical and administrative staff of the Al Sadd Sports Club team, champion of the 2024 Amir Cup, along with the runner-up Qatar Sports Club team, and several of sports and media figures and representatives of the sponsoring companies.
His Highness the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the banquet.

Gulf Times

