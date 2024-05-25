IPL 2024 Final: Drake Bets On SRK's Team In KKR Vs SRH Game; See THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Final at

Chennai's

MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

Prior to

the highly anticipated match, worldwide music artist Drake has put a wager on KKR.

Drake resorted to Instagram Stories on Saturday to show a screenshot of his bet. According to the photograph, the rapper has placed Rs $250,000 USD on Shah Rukh

Khan's

squad, with an estimated cost of $425,000. He wrote,

“Since Sureshkumar Subramaniam team is out. I am going for KKR for my

first ever

cricket.(With a laughing and crying emoji). Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo.”

Take a look:







Kolkata clinched their position in the final with a convincing victory against SRH on May 21. However, Sunrisers earned another shot by finishing as one of the top two teams in the points system and advancing to the IPL 2024 final. Hyderabad sealed their position in Qualifier 2 by beating Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs.

Kolkata has a solid track record in IPL finals, having made it to the final four times, including the 2024 season. They won their two IPL titles under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir, who now acts as the

team's

mentor.

Meanwhile, you must be living under a rock if you

haven't

heard

about

Drake's

'beef'

rap duel with Kendrick Lamar at the Hollywood Bowl.

Things became insane as the two made weird allegations about each other. Now, comedian and actor Seth Rogen, who hosted the Bowl on May 7, has admitted that Drake

'lost the battle'.

Rogen judged Kendrick

the

winner because Drake employed defence lyrics when confronted with specific claims.

