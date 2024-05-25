               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Is Hania Aamir Dating Badshah? Here's What Pakistani Star Said


5/25/2024 2:00:47 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and rapper-singer Badshah are rumoured to be dating. In the latest interview, Hania cleared the air by saying that Badshah is only her 'great friend'.


Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress, has regularly been spotted hanging out with Badshah, an Indian rapper-singer, generating speculation about their connection.


In a recent interview, Hania addressed the accusations, saying she and Badshah are "great friends."


She also stated that if she were married, people would not question her connection with the rapper.


During an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Hania was questioned about her current favourite music.


She mentioned 'God Damn' by Badshah, Hiten, and Karan Aujla and stated that it is "good."


When asked if her choice of Badshah's song had fueled relationship allegations with the rapper, she smiled and said, "No, it's a great song."


Hania continued, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I were, I would be spared from so many of these rumours."


"It was just Instagram. On one of my crazy Reels, he commented something, and my friend said, 'I think Badshah commented on your post.'


"I said, 'Really?' and then I checked it. He had dm'ed me, so we just spoke a little bit," Hania shared.
"Badshah is a great friend. Apart from his Badshah is such a nice human."


"I think that's one common thing, and that's why we're friends. To be honest, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would enquire,"


'What's wrong, what happened?' So that also happens," she added.


In April, Badshah came to Dubai to visit Hania. Hania posted pictures of their meet-up on Instagram.


Badshah and Hania's relationship speculations began in December of last year, when the former published images of herself with the Indian rapper on her Instagram account.

